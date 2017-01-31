Unemployment drops, inflation jumps as Europe recovers
Europe's economic recovery is gathering speed, with growth up, inflation spiking sharply higher and unemployment at its lowest in nearly eight years, official figures showed Tuesday. In perhaps the most striking development, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said inflation across the 19 countries that share the euro currency rose sharply in January - a move that will likely encourage critics who think it's time for the European Central Bank to start withdrawing its stimulus programs.
