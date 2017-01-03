U.S. to charge 3 traders in forex rig...

U.S. to charge 3 traders in forex rigging probe -source

Read more: Reuters

Jan 10 The U.S. Justice Department is set to bring charges on Tuesday against three ex-traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc arising from a probe into the manipulation of foreign-exchange prices at major banks, a person familiar with the matter said. Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly of Citigroup, and Chris Ashton, formerly of Barclays, are expected to face criminal charges in a case filed in federal court in New York, the person said.

Chicago, IL

