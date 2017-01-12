U.S. complaint targets China's aluminum industry
Washington a The Obama administration is filing a trade complaint with the World Trade Organization against China for allegedly "dumping" aluminum on the global market at artificially low prices. U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman says China is using artificially cheap loans and illegal subsidies to undercut the global price of aluminum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC