U.S. complaint targets China's aluminum industry

Washington a The Obama administration is filing a trade complaint with the World Trade Organization against China for allegedly "dumping" aluminum on the global market at artificially low prices. U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman says China is using artificially cheap loans and illegal subsidies to undercut the global price of aluminum.

