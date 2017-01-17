U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers
The sale of B.C. wines in some of the province's grocery stores is being challenged by the United States government as a breach of Canada's commitments to the World Trade Organization. The American government says the decision to allow only B.C. wines to be sold in grocery stores is damaging to U.S. wine makers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|6 hr
|make USA Great eh
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC