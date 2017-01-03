Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his influential son-in-law Jared Kushner as a White House senior adviser, putting the young real estate executive in position to exert broad sway over both domestic and foreign policy, particularly Middle East issues and trade negotiations. Trump has come to rely heavily on Kushner, who is married to the president-elect's daughter Ivanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 6
|BDS
|2
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC