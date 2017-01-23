Trump Set for - Antagonistic' China R...

Trump Set for - Antagonistic' China Relations, Citigroup Says

Read more: Bloomberg

Donald Trump's administration may be on course for a fraught relationship with China amid disputes over trade policy, according to Citigroup Inc., which warned the new U.S. government could introduce more protectionist measures against manufactured goods from Asia's top economy. "There are growing signs that the Trump administration is heading for antagonistic relations with China," the bank said in a report that examined how commodities including metals and farm goods may fare in the upcoming lunar year. While the bank stuck with its view that a trade war could be avoided, it did anticipate "increasing trade frictions" between the two.

