Trump Set for - Antagonistic' China Relations, Citigroup Says
Donald Trump's administration may be on course for a fraught relationship with China amid disputes over trade policy, according to Citigroup Inc., which warned the new U.S. government could introduce more protectionist measures against manufactured goods from Asia's top economy. "There are growing signs that the Trump administration is heading for antagonistic relations with China," the bank said in a report that examined how commodities including metals and farm goods may fare in the upcoming lunar year. While the bank stuck with its view that a trade war could be avoided, it did anticipate "increasing trade frictions" between the two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|257
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|Jan 19
|make USA Great eh
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC