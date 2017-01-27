Trump launches manufacturing initiati...

Trump launches manufacturing initiative with business leaders

19 hrs ago

The White House on Friday released a list of 28 prominent business leaders who will advise President Trump on manufacturing growth. Trump made job losses across industrial areas a focus of his campaign and pledged to bring back outsourced work.

Chicago, IL

