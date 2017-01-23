Trump adviser leaves Goldman Sachs with $100M payout
JANUARY 12: Gary Cohn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the National Economic Council, arrives at Trump Tower, January 12, 2017 in New York City. Trump and his transition team are continuing the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|54 min
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|Jan 19
|make USA Great eh
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC