Treasury pick denies being behind 'fo...

Treasury pick denies being behind 'foreclosure machine,' defends offshore investments

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's pick as Treasury secretary, clashed with Democrats during a lengthy confirmation hearing Thursday over his handling of thousands of mortgage foreclosures and his failure to initially disclose to the committee $100 million in assets and interests in a Cayman Islands corporation. Mnuchin said the failure to disclose the assets was an oversight that he had corrected when it was brought to his attention by staffers of the Senate Finance Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c... Thu make USA Great eh 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Jan 6 sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Jan 6 Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... Jan 6 Mikey 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,152 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC