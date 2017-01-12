Top 5 tips for doing your own taxes
With the 2017 tax season a few short weeks away, now is the time to start thinking about your taxes, especially if you are doing your return by yourself. Whether you are a seasoned filer or a first timer, keeping a few tips in mind could help you increase the size of your refund and win the season like never before! Here are five tips to keep in mind while you prepare: Several factors affect whether you should file, including how much you earned, the source of your income, filing status and your age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|23 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Fri
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Fri
|BDS
|2
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Fri
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Fri
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC