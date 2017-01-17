Thousands protest #DonaldTrump in Australia and NZ

Thousands of protesters in Australia and New Zealand on Saturday joined the first of hundreds of womens' marches organised around the world in a show of disapproval of US President Donald Trump as he began his first day in office. In Sydney, Australia's biggest city, about 3 000 people - men and women gathered for a rally in Hyde Park before marching on the US consulate downtown, while organisers said 5 000 people rallied in Melbourne.

