The Trump administration just had a 'let them eat cake' moment on national TV
In an interview with CNBC on Friday, the director of the Trump administration's National Trade Council, Peter Navarro , had a "let them eat cake" moment. After being questioned about a potential tax policy that would hit the retail industry hard, he called research critical of the policy "fake news."
