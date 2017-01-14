Supreme Court to weigh securities class action timing question
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a legal dispute over whether certain securities class action lawsuits can be barred because they were filed too late. The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the California Public Employees' Retirement System seeking to revive a lawsuit against various financial institutions over their alleged role in the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC