Supreme Court to weigh securities class action timing question

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a legal dispute over whether certain securities class action lawsuits can be barred because they were filed too late. The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the California Public Employees' Retirement System seeking to revive a lawsuit against various financial institutions over their alleged role in the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

