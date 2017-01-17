Strong post-election trading helps TD Ameritrade's 1Q profit
" Online brokerage TD Ameritrade's quarterly profit increased 2 percent in the last three months of 2016 when trading spiked after the election and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. CEO Tim Hockey said President-elect Donald Trump's tweets about specific companies or economic policies have been good for business because those kind of statements attract investor speculation.
