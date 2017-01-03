St. Louis to consider funding to upgr...

St. Louis to consider funding to upgrade Scottrade Center

St. Louis aldermen will consider spending about $4 million annually for 20 years to help fund renovations of the city-owned arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues and other events. A proposal outlined at a news conference Tuesday would use city tax revenue that the Scottrade Center generates to finance an estimated $67.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the 22-year-old building.

