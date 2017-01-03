St. Louis to consider funding to upgrade Scottrade Center
St. Louis aldermen will consider spending about $4 million annually for 20 years to help fund renovations of the city-owned arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues and other events. A proposal outlined at a news conference Tuesday would use city tax revenue that the Scottrade Center generates to finance an estimated $67.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the 22-year-old building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|7 hr
|Squirtyy7755
|50
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 31
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC