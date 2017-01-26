Scotiabank seeks advantage over rival...

Scotiabank seeks advantage over rivals with new fintech space

Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector. Shawn Rose, Scotiabank's executive vice president of digital banking, said the move would support the bank's aim of becoming a leader in financial technology and was, in part, a response to growing competition from both mainstream banks and fintech startups.

