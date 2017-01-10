SBI cuts lending rate by 0.9 per cent9 min ago

Mumbai, Jan 1: Flush with higher deposits following demonetisation, the country's largest lender State Bank of India today slashed its benchmark lending rate by 0.9 per cent across various maturities, effective today. The bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate from 8.90 per cent to 8 per cent for 1-year tenure, SBI said in a statement.

