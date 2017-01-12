RPT-UPDATE 3-China's HNA extends reac...

RPT-UPDATE 3-China's HNA extends reach to NZ with $460 mln purchase of non-bank lender UDC

Read more: Reuters

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 11 HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460 million purchase of asset finance firm UDC, prompting an immediate credit rating downgrade for the nation's biggest non-bank lender. HNA, best known as the owner of Hainan Airlines Co , said the NZ$660 million acquisition from ANZ Banking Group offered significant growth opportunities in Australia and New Zealand and would create synergies in its leasing business.

