RPT-UPDATE 3-China's HNA extends reach to NZ with $460 mln purchase of non-bank lender UDC
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 11 HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460 million purchase of asset finance firm UDC, prompting an immediate credit rating downgrade for the nation's biggest non-bank lender. HNA, best known as the owner of Hainan Airlines Co , said the NZ$660 million acquisition from ANZ Banking Group offered significant growth opportunities in Australia and New Zealand and would create synergies in its leasing business.
