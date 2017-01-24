Remember ABX? Wall Street Said to Test New Mortgage Index

A bond-market startup is a step closer to reviving crisis-era derivatives that let investors bet on U.S. homeowner defaults. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG have given price data to the startup, New York-based Vista Capital Advisors, which rolled out the latest version of its pilot initiative this month, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

