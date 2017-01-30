'Real progress' as Government reduces stake in Lloyds to below 5%
The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 5% as the lender moves one step closer to full private ownership. It means the taxpayer's stake in the bank now stands at 4.99%, with more than A 18.5 billion being returned to Government coffers since the lender's A 20.3 billion bailout.
