'Real progress' as Government reduces...

'Real progress' as Government reduces stake in Lloyds to below 5%

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 5% as the lender moves one step closer to full private ownership. It means the taxpayer's stake in the bank now stands at 4.99%, with more than A 18.5 billion being returned to Government coffers since the lender's A 20.3 billion bailout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights 9 hr Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Sun lazy Councillors 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 28 Mosaic is evil 4
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
News Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de... Jan 27 same all over 1
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC