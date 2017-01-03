RBC: Trump good for banks

RBC CEO Dave McKay says he expects stronger economic growth south of the border as the new Donald Trump administration takes over - something that would benefit the bank's U.S. franchise. Speaking at the RBC 2017 Canadian Bank CEO Conference, McKay says he's anticipating that the new administration will implement pro-growth policies.

