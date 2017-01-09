Quicken Loans Founder Accuses DOJ of ...

Quicken Loans Founder Accuses DOJ of Shakedown in Mortgage Fight

Read more: Bloomberg

Quicken Loans Inc. founder Dan Gilbert, whose company has refused to settle a lawsuit with the Department of Justice, said he's looking forward to new leadership under President-elect Donald Trump. The Justice Department sued Quicken in 2015 following a three-year investigation, claiming the Detroit-based company approved hundreds of mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration that didn't meet federal guidelines.

