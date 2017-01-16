Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for MB Financia...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Decreased by Analyst

Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for MB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

