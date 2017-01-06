Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|23 hr
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Fri
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Fri
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Fri
|BDS
|2
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Fri
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Fri
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC