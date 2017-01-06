Provident Financial Services, Inc (PF...

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

14 hrs ago

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period.

