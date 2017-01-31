Post-Brexit trade deals 'should give enhanced attention to financial services'
There have been warnings that London could lose out to rival financial hubs unless the City is given greater priority in Brexit negotiations Pressure is mounting on the Government to prioritise financial services in any new trade deals struck in a post-Brexit world as it faces renewed calls to safeguard the lucrative industry. A new report released by lobby group TheCityUK has called for "enhanced attention" to be given to Britain's financial services sector, which it said is a primary driver for UK economic growth, employment and competitiveness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mon
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Sun
|lazy Councillors
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 28
|Mosaic is evil
|4
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|Jan 27
|The Real Donald T...
|14
|Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de...
|Jan 27
|same all over
|1
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC