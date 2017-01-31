Post-Brexit trade deals 'should give enhanced attention to financial services'

There have been warnings that London could lose out to rival financial hubs unless the City is given greater priority in Brexit negotiations Pressure is mounting on the Government to prioritise financial services in any new trade deals struck in a post-Brexit world as it faces renewed calls to safeguard the lucrative industry. A new report released by lobby group TheCityUK has called for "enhanced attention" to be given to Britain's financial services sector, which it said is a primary driver for UK economic growth, employment and competitiveness.

