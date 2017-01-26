Piper Jaffray's Christine Esckilsen p...

Piper Jaffray's Christine Esckilsen pitches women on financial services career

Read more: Star Tribune

Christine Esckilsen, chief human capital officer of Piper Jaffray, oversees recruitment events to attract more women to the financial management business. Christine Esckilsen is the chief human capital officer at Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray and is in charge of employee development and the overall culture at the investment bank and asset-management firm.

Chicago, IL

