Parent of Boulder's CP+B fined $1.5 million by SEC

MDC Partners , the parent to global advertising agency CP+B in Boulder, will pay $1.5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that the firm improperly paid perks to a former CEO and that it used non-standard metrics to report financials. In a statement MDC CEO Scott L. Kauffman said, "We are extremely pleased to have concluded the SEC investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.