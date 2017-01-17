Parent of Boulder's CP+B fined $1.5 m...

Parent of Boulder's CP+B fined $1.5 million by SEC

12 hrs ago

MDC Partners , the parent to global advertising agency CP+B in Boulder, will pay $1.5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that the firm improperly paid perks to a former CEO and that it used non-standard metrics to report financials. In a statement MDC CEO Scott L. Kauffman said, "We are extremely pleased to have concluded the SEC investigation.

