Parent of Boulder's CP+B fined $1.5 million by SEC
MDC Partners , the parent to global advertising agency CP+B in Boulder, will pay $1.5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that the firm improperly paid perks to a former CEO and that it used non-standard metrics to report financials. In a statement MDC CEO Scott L. Kauffman said, "We are extremely pleased to have concluded the SEC investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|10 hr
|make USA Great eh
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC