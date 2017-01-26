New Office 365 subscriptions for cons...

New Office 365 subscriptions for consumers plunged 62% in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Four years after the introduction of Office 365 for consumers, Microsoft last week said subscriptions to the productivity software had reached nearly 25 million. Subscribers, however, were harder to find last year than in 2015, according to the numbers Microsoft reported: Additions to Office 365's rolls were down 62% in 2016 compared to the year before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights 2 hr Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... 18 hr lazy Councillors 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Sat Mosaic is evil 4
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Fri The Real Donald T... 14
News Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de... Jan 27 same all over 1
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC