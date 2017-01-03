President-elect Donald Trump is claiming credit for a $50 billion investment in the United States by a Japanese tech conglomerate -- a deal he says wouldn't have happened without him. Japan's SoftBank says it's taken "the first step" in its pledge to invest $50 billion in the United States.The tech company is injecting $1 billion into Florida startup OneWeb, which aims to provide Internet access from small satellites orbiting the... NEW YORK -- Apple's latest tech investment may come with the added bonus of getting in Donald Trump's good graces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.