Moody's reaches $864-million settlement over bond ratings leading up to financial crisis

Moody's Corp. has agreed to pay nearly $864 million to settle federal and state claims it gave inflated ratings to risky mortgage investments in the years leading up to the financial crisis. The deal announced Friday was struck among the New York-based rating firm, the Justice Department and the attorneys general for 21 states - including California - and the District of Columbia.

