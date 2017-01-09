McDonald's sells China business in deal worth up to $2.1B
McDonald's sells China business in deal worth up to $2.1B The deal, which still needs approval from regulators, is expected to be completed by mid-2017. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i9eKgf HONG KONG - Fast-food giant McDonald's is selling a controlling stake in its China business to a group of investors led by state-owned Chinese conglomerate Citic in a deal worth up to $2.1 billion, the companies said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 6
|BDS
|2
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC