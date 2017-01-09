McDonald's sells China business in deal worth up to $2.1B The deal, which still needs approval from regulators, is expected to be completed by mid-2017. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i9eKgf HONG KONG - Fast-food giant McDonald's is selling a controlling stake in its China business to a group of investors led by state-owned Chinese conglomerate Citic in a deal worth up to $2.1 billion, the companies said Monday.

