Long-Short Hedge Funds Are Ditching the Shorts to Focus on Longs 30 minutes ago

What happens when you take the "short" out of a long-short trading strategy? Some hedge funds are about to find out. Equity long-short fund managers, the biggest category in hedge funds, hold the fewest bearish stock bets on record, data compiled by Credit Suisse Group AG show.

