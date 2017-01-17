Lloyds won praise for forming partnerships with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charities
The firm won the accolade after launching a new volunteering programme, forming official partnerships with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charities. Law firm Pinsent Masons came second, followed by US bankers JP Morgan, while intelligence agency MI5, which was top last year, was joint-fifth with the Welsh Assembly.
