Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe16 minutes ago
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson's casino company is paying almost $7 million to U.S. authorities to end a more than five-year corrupt practices investigation of the firm's former relationship with a consultant in Macao and China, company and federal officials said Thursday. With the agreement, Las Vegas Sands Corp. resolved twin probes of more than $60 million paid to an unnamed agent retained in 2006 to acquire a Chinese basketball team, plus other business dealings that include a Beijing real estate deal to promote casinos on the Cotai Strip of Macao, U.S. Justice Department and FBI officials said.
