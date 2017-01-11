Howard Marks says a piece of advice f...

Howard Marks says a piece of advice from Warren Buffett...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In his most recent memo , released on Wednesday, the billionaire co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management opined on the troubles facing so-called experts - from money managers to members of the media - who have been unable to correctly predict the rise of Donald Trump, Brexit, and other unexpected events. Marks said that perhaps the best advice he's gotten on the foolishness of predictions came during a dinner he had with Warren Buffett, the investing legend and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 16 hr yidfellas v USA 3
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Jan 6 sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Jan 6 Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... Jan 6 Mikey 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC