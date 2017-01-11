Howard Marks says a piece of advice from Warren Buffett...
In his most recent memo , released on Wednesday, the billionaire co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management opined on the troubles facing so-called experts - from money managers to members of the media - who have been unable to correctly predict the rise of Donald Trump, Brexit, and other unexpected events. Marks said that perhaps the best advice he's gotten on the foolishness of predictions came during a dinner he had with Warren Buffett, the investing legend and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|16 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC