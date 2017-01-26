How did the Dow get to 20K? Think Goldman, Boeing and IBM
The index climbed to the 20,000 mark from 19,000 largely because of three stocks: financial firm Goldman Sachs, aerospace giant Boeing, and technology and consulting company IBM. Put together, those three companies are responsible for almost half the gain that brought the blue chip index to its latest millennial mark on Wednesday.
