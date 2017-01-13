Hedge Fund Founder Scaramucci to Join...

Hedge Fund Founder Scaramucci to Join Trump's White House as Liaison

Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund founder who was a fundraiser in Donald Trump's election campaign, will join the president-elect's White House staff as an advisor and public liaison to government agencies and businesses, he said on Friday. Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital hedge fund and a former employee at Goldman Sachs, is a member of Trump's transition team.

