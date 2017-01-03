Government reduces stake in Lloyds Ba...

Government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%, meaning the taxpayer is no longer the group's largest shareholder and takes the lender one step closer to being returned to private hands. UK Financial Investments, which manages the Government's stake in Lloyds, cut its holding in the lender by one percentage point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Fri sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Fri Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Fri Captain Yesterday 52
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 6 BDS 2
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... Jan 6 Mikey 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,118 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC