Government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%
The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%, meaning the taxpayer is no longer the group's largest shareholder and takes the lender one step closer to being returned to private hands. UK Financial Investments, which manages the Government's stake in Lloyds, cut its holding in the lender by one percentage point.
