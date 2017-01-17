Goldman Sachs thriving as Trump era set to begin
Things may be changing in the nation's capital, but it's still business as usual for Goldman Sachs, the so-called Vampire Squid of Wall Street. Goldman reported earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter that easily topped Wall Street's forecasts.
