Goldman Banker Donovan Said to Be Top...

Goldman Banker Donovan Said to Be Top Contender for Key Treasury Post

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Jim Donovan is the front-runner to be Donald Trump's pick for undersecretary of domestic finance, a key position in the Treasury department, according to a person familiar with the decision. If chosen and confirmed Donovan would be the fourth appointee with ties to the investment bank tapped to serve in the president-elect administration, and would be responsible for coordinating policies on banking, capital markets and regulation, and managing the issuance of the country's debt.

