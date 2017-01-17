GM to pay $1M penalty for ignition sw...

GM to pay $1M penalty for ignition switch accounting trouble

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

General Motors will pay the federal government a $1 million civil penalty for violating accounting rules involving the company's deadly ignition switch scandal. The penalty, announced Wednesday as a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is for failing to have accounting controls in place to determine the potential for a recall and estimate the possible loss.

