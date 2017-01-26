GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'con...

GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'concern' over Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says he shares the "concern" felt by his employees over President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries. In a message posted on the GE employee blog Sunday, Immelt said the company has many employees from the countries named in the ban, and added that GE does business "all over the region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... 15 hr lazy Councillors 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Sat Mosaic is evil 4
News Business Highlights Sat yidfellas v USA 2
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Fri The Real Donald T... 14
News Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de... Jan 27 same all over 1
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC