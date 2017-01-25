Germany's DAX buoyant but Italian shares lag European stock market rally
Adds details, closing prices) LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX 600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks. The benchmark index rose 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX rose 1.8 percent to its highest since May 2015, underpinned by gains in Deutsche Bank as investors welcomed the possible listing of its asset management arm.
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|14 hr
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|Jan 19
|make USA Great eh
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
