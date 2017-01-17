George Osborne to work as adviser for asset manager BlackRock
Former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne is to join asset manager BlackRock as a senior adviser, becoming the latest in a string of politicians to enter the world of finance. Mr Osborne will take up the part-time role on February 1 at the BlackRock Investment Institute and "provide perspectives on European politics and policy, Chinese economic reform, and trends such as low yields and longevity and their impact on retirement planning", the firm said.
