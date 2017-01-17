General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt in Boston in March 2016.
In its final year in 2016 as a Connecticut-based company, General Electric reported an $8.8 billion profit, more than overcoming a $6.1 billion loss the year before as the company dismantled its Norwalk-based GE Capital division to refocus on its industrial heritage. On Friday morning GE reported a 45 percent decline in fourth-quarter net income to below $3.5 billion, with revenue off 2 percent to $33.1 billion.
