Ford sets new template for rule-compliant ABS

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Ford Motor Credit helped reopen the dormant asset-backed securities market this week after selling the first ever public bond to fully comply with post-crisis regulations. Investors piled into the long-awaited US$1.57bn deal that bankers now hope will provide a blueprint for other auto issuers who have been waiting on the sidelines since the new regulations came into effect late last year.

