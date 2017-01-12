Financial Services Must Transform for Future Value
Although digitizing existing core businesses to radically reduce operating costs is necessary to maintain current market share, profits, and valuations, merely digitizing for increased efficiency is insufficient for new shareholder value creation for these firms. Oliver Wyman's State of the Financial Services Industry 2017 report titled, Transforming for Future Value , finds that financial services incumbents will need to make clear, strategic choices about where and how they can compete in evolving ecosystems, by choosing a single 'archetype' for each business in their portfolio in order to create sustainable, future value.
