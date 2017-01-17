Finance industry's "worst case" on Br...

Finance industry's "worst case" on Brexit spurs contingency plans

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market. Businesses have been calling for clarity on what Britain's relationship with Europe will be before deciding how to reshape their operations, but most major firms are now set to relocate some business to ensure they can still trade with Europe.

