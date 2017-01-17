Federal watchdog sues TCF Financial o...

Federal watchdog sues TCF Financial over overdraft fees

Federal consumer finance regulators said Thursday they were suing TCF Financial Corp., alleging the bank deceived consumers so it could charge them exorbitant overdraft fees. Banks' overdraft fee tactics have long been considered predatory by consumer advocates.

