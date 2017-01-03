Fact sheet: 2017 Ford Fusion Energi
This undated photo provided by the Ford Motor Company shows the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi. The Ford Fusion Energi plug-in, gasoline-electric hybrid sedan is more fuel efficient for 2017 and more affordable than ever with a new starting retail price of $31,995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|1 hr
|Fresh4226
|51
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|4 hr
|Areola4913
|2
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 31
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC